LOS ANGELES, March 31 Eight previously
unreleased songs by the late Michael Jackson will be part of a
new album, "Xscape," the singer's estate and Sony Music
Entertainment's Epic Records said on Monday.
The songs were unearthed from Jackson's archive of recorded
material by L.A. Reid, the chairman and chief executive of Epic
Records. "Xscape" will be released on May 13.
The new album is the latest venture for Jackson's estate to
capitalize on the posthumous popularity of the King of Pop.
Jackson died in 2009 at age 50 in Los Angeles from an
overdose of the powerful anesthetic propofol given to him by his
personal physician while he was rehearsing for a series of 50
comeback concerts in London.
The unreleased tracks have been re-produced by the likes of
present-day hitmakers Jerome "Jroc" Harmon, who has helped
produce hits for Beyonce and Justin Timberlake, and Norwegian
duo Tor Hermansen and Mikkel Eriksen, who work under the name
Stargate and have produced hits for Rihanna and Selena Gomez.
Top pop producers Rodney Jerkins and John McClain were also
enlisted to make the songs sound contemporary in style, Reid
said.
One of the songs is called "Xscape," which was taken for the
album title to continue Jackson's tradition of using a one-word
song title on the album for its name, Reid said.
The age of the material or the remaining song names have yet
to be released. Hip hop and pop producer Timbaland will be
executive producer of the album.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mary Milliken and James
Dalgleish)