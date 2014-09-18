MONTERREY, Sept 17 A Mexican state legislature
has asked the country's federal government to fine singer Miley
Cyrus after one of her dancers spanked Cyrus's backside with a
Mexican flag as she "twerked" during an independence day
performance.
Cyrus, 21, who has grabbed headlines for her admitted drug
use, sexually suggestive dancing and wearing as little as a pair
of boots in a music video, was performing in Monterrey in the
northern state of Nuevo Leon.
Local lawmaker Francisco Trevino said that the Nuevo Leon
state legislature had approved a warrant for the Interior
Ministry to enforce the law on use of the flag.
She or her team could be fined up to the equivalent of
around $1,200 or be detained for 36 hours, Trevino said.
Mexican authorities are often sensitive toward signs of
disrespect for national symbols. In 2008, singer Paulina Rubio
was fined for posing without clothes but wrapped in the
country's flag.
(Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Writing by Christine Murray;
Editing by Ken Wills)