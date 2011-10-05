LONDON Oct 5 British singer Jessie J won four MOBO awards on Wednesday, dominating the prizes that celebrate music of black origin.

The 23-year-old, who is white, scooped the Best UK Act, Best Album ("Who You Are"), Best Newcomer and Best Song ("Do it Like a Dude") categories.

She only failed to make it five wins from five nominations at the awards ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland, when Tinchy Stryder and Dappy won the best video prize with the song "Spaceship."

Tinie Tempah won the Best Hip Hop/Grime category, while Adele was named Best R&B/Soul Act.

Rihanna fought off competition from the likes of Beyonce and Bruno Mars to win the Best International Act Award. All winners were voted for by fans via mobo.com and media partner outlets.

Following is the full list of winners:

- Best UK Act - Jessie J

- Best Newcomer - Jessie J

- Best Hip Hop/Grime Act - Tinie Tempah

- Best Video - Tinchy Stryder and Dappy/Spaceship

- Best International Act - Rihanna

- Best Song - Jessie J/Do It Like a Dude

- Best Album - Jessie J/Who You Are

- Best Reggae - Alborosie

- Best Jazz Act - Kairos 4tet

- Best African Act - Wizkid

- Best Gospel Act - Triple O

- Best R&B/Soul Act - Adele

- Outsanding Contribution to Music- Boyz II Men

- BeMOBO Award - Youth Music

(Reporting by Mike Collett-White; Editing by Jill Serjeant)