By Stephanie Nebehay
| MONTREUX, Switzerland, July 15
MONTREUX, Switzerland, July 15 Caetano Veloso
and Gilberto Gil gave a pure and poignant concert at
Switzerland's Montreux Jazz Festival on Wednesday, celebrating
decades of Brazilian music and friendship.
The pair of singer-songwriters sat on a bare stage at
Stravinski Auditorium, each playing an acoustic guitar, but
without a back-up band, throughout the 100-minute concert that
included two encores.
They opened with "Back in Bahia", the northeastern region
where they are from, and played standards in Brazilian
Portuguese including "Tropicalia", emblematic of their
influential movement in the late 1960s that blends Brazilian and
African beats with rock.
Veloso and Gil, now 72 and 73, endured imprisonment by the
military regime as "subversives" before being exiled to London
in 1969. Decades later Gil became Brazil's culture minister
under President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Billed as "Two Friends, a Century of Music", the sold-out
show was a highlight of the 49th edition of one of Europe's most
prestigious summer music festivals.
"It was incredible for me. It was very intimate, just two
guitars and two singers," said Gabriela Adao, a Brazilian living
near Geneva. "The atmosphere and quality of the music was great.
They picked the right songs."
Veloso put aside his guitar during "Marginalia", joining in
the vocals, and the duo teamed up for "E Luxo So", followed by
"Sampa", about the city of Sao Paolo.
"Terra" (Earth), Veloso's song about seeing images of the
earth filmed from space, for the first time while he was in a
prison, made some in the audience cry. "Tonada de Luna llena" by
Gil, about the full moon, was also moving.
For their encore, they sang "Desde Que o Samba e Samba",
ending the night arm-in-arm on the famed stage.
The pair, who played in London two weeks ago, have dates
booked later this month in Italy, Spain, France, and Portugal
before returning to their homeland for gigs in August.
Duos have featured heavily in Montreux's line-up this year,
led by Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, going "cheek to cheek" in a
mix of Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Frank Sinatra and Edith Piaf
to a sell-out crowd spanning generations.
Herbie Hancock and Chick Corea team up on Thursday. The
16-day festival ends on Saturday with a tribute to Paco de
Lucia, the Spanish flamenco guitarist who died last year at 66.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)