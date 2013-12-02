LONDON Dec 2 One of the more startling moments
at the London concert by British folk band Moulettes this
weekend was when founding member Ruth Skipper turned her bassoon
into an instrument of industrial rock.
As bass and drums hammered out a heavy beat and an electric
fiddle and wired cello soared to feverish heights, Skipper
turned from the audience, bent near double and roared out a riff
that would have done a Moog synthesiser proud.
"It's not the most practical instrument to play. But it
works," said Skipper, who also sings and plays autoharp. She
added that that her venerable classical woodwind was played
through an electronic filter.
Welcome to the world of prog folk, an unusual marriage of
traditional British folk music with the prog - or progressive -
rock that dominated alternative music in the late 1960s and
early 1970s.
Moulettes are among the current leading UK practitioners of
the sub-genre. They are like a cross between Pentangle and the
Kronos Quartet, by way of Kate Bush and early Pink Floyd's Syd
Barrett.
The band members are not oldies seeking to reinvent their
youth. In their 20s and 30s, they are a new generation to
embrace the music, coming from diverse musical backgrounds and
clearly relishing the opportunity to experiment.
Not so much, however, that it did not afford Saturday's
delighted audience a chance to test the Islington venue's sprung
floor with some appropriate foot-stomping.
"You just absorb music as a sponge if you're involved in
it," said Hannah Miller, who fronts the band as lead singer and
cellist.
Miller said she did not think of the band as folkies -
despite the jig-like elements of some songs - but liked the
story-telling that goes with that genre.
Indeed, she is writing a book based on the stories in
Moulette songs, which range from light-hearted romps such as
"Sing Unto Me" to seemingly darker offerings like "Bloodshed in
the Woodshed".
Miller, meanwhile, said the five-member band - joined on and
off by a cadre of guests with harp, kettle drum, saxophone,
tubas and the like at the Saturday event - all like prog music.
They have credentials to prove it, too. Double-bassist Jim
Mortimore is the son of Malcolm Mortimore, the drummer with
1970s British progressive rockers Gentle Giant.
And the band's current guests include self-styled "God of
Hellfire" Arthur Brown, whose band The Crazy World of Arthur
Brown had a huge global hit with "Fire" in 1968.
Brown appeared on stage for one song with Moulettes on
Saturday. He was draped in black, head covered by a
quasi-Mongolian hat, and face painted in stripes. You can't get
much prog-ier than that.
