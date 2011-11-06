Nov. 6 The MTV Europe Music Awards were held in
Belfast on Sunday. Following is a list of the winners and
categories in which they won awards.
Lady Gaga:
- Best Female
- Best Song/"Born This Way"
- Best Video/"Born This Way"
- Biggest Fans
Justin Bieber:
- Best Pop
- Best Male
Thirty Seconds To Mars:
- Best Alternative
- Best World Stage
Bruno Mars:
- Best New
- Best Push
Queen:
- Global Icon
Eminem:
- Best Hip-Hop
Katy Perry:
- Best Live
Linkin Park:
- Best Rock
