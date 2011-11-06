Nov. 6 The MTV Europe Music Awards were held in Belfast on Sunday. Following is a list of the winners and categories in which they won awards.

Lady Gaga:

- Best Female

- Best Song/"Born This Way"

- Best Video/"Born This Way"

- Biggest Fans

Justin Bieber:

- Best Pop

- Best Male

Thirty Seconds To Mars:

- Best Alternative

- Best World Stage

Bruno Mars:

- Best New

- Best Push

Queen:

- Global Icon

Eminem:

- Best Hip-Hop

Katy Perry:

- Best Live

Linkin Park:

- Best Rock