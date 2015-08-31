LOS ANGELES Aug 31 Rapper Kanye West's face on
Mount Rushmore and a potential White House takeover by the
Kardashian reality TV clan fired up social media on Monday after
a rambunctious MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) show that was
slammed by a parents' watchdog for celebrating drug use and
perpetuating "blatant sexualization."
West, admitting he had "rolled up a little something"
earlier in the night, sparked dozens of satirical memes on
social media after declaring at the end of a rambling speech on
Sunday night's telecast that he planned to run for U.S.
president in 2020.
The 38-year-old rapper, who is married to Kim Kardashian,
scored the show's top hashtag, #Kanye2020, according to social
analytics company NetBase.
Seen as a joke, West's presidential ambitions triggered
images of his face imposed on Shepard Fairey's familiar 2008
Barack Obama "Hope" campaign poster, and pasted on Mount
Rushmore alongside the sculptures of U.S. presidents Abraham
Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, and Theodore Roosevelt.
Fantasy opinion polls showed West running ahead of current
Republican contender Donald Trump, while another viral post
placed Kim, and sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, outside
the White House.
Music website Billboard.com had fun with West's possible pop
culture-infused cabinet, suggesting rapper Jay-Z as vice
president and Taylor Swift in charge of diplomacy at the State
Department.
The annual VMA awards show honors achievements in music
videos but has long been known for its outrageous moments.
After an evening that saw liberal cursing, skits about
marijuana use, a succession of barely-there outfits and an
apparently accidental flash of bare breasts from host Miley
Cyrus, 22, the Parents Television Council (PTC) responded with
outrage.
"MTV had an opportunity to use its powerful VMA platform to
stir a young audience to aspire to something positive and
uplifting. Instead they chose to perpetuate blatant
sexualization - much of it self-inflicted by the artists - and
to celebrate the use of illegal drugs," PTC President Tim Winter
said in a statement.
The PTC said the show, which was rated as appropriate for
those 14 years and older, exposed "millions of children to
graphic, inappropriate and far too frequently offensive
content."
MTV, a unit of Viacom, did not immediately return
calls for comment on Monday.
Last year's VMA awards show was watched by some 8.3 million
Americans. Ratings data for Sunday's show is expected later on
Monday.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bill Trott)