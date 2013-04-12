By Belinda Goldsmith
| LONDON, April 12
LONDON, April 12 The composer of an opera
described as a multimedia, occult thriller is hoping the world
premiere of "Sunken Garden" in London on Friday will show that
opera is a developing art form that is not stuck in the past.
The film-opera "Sunken Garden", a collaboration between the
English National Opera and London's Barbican Centre, is one of
the first operas to make use of 3D film while also mixing live
voices and musical instruments on stage with recorded sounds.
The opera, written by award-winning Dutch composer Michel
van der Aa and British author David Mitchell, best known for the
novel "Cloud Atlas", follows people mysteriously disappearing
and finding themselves in a limbo world between life and death.
A young filmmaker, Toby, making a documentary about a
missing person and he gets pulled deeper into the mystery.
Van der Aa, 43, one of Europe's most distinctive younger
composers known for his contemporary classical music, said the
opera challenges the definitions of the art and could rankle
some traditionalists as they are handed 3D glasses.
"But I do think it will appeal to some people who like
Wagner and Verdi although they have to expect something
different," Van der Aa told Reuters in an interview.
"People might question if this is still opera but that
doesn't matter to me. Opera is what us makers think it is and
not just what we look to in the past. Opera is an art form that
should develop."
Van der Aa, who won the 2013 Grawemeyer Award for his cello
concerto "Up-Close", described the opera as his most colourful
score to date, combining abstract music with pop influences and
both 2D and 3D film.
But the composer, who has attracted attention for his
imaginative music theatre works, said the use of 3D film in the
opera should not be over-rated or seen as a publicity stunt.
"I would never set out to do a 3D opera if it wasn't rooted
in the DNA of the piece because otherwise it would be just
effects and eye candy," he said. "The story telling is the most
important thing."
Van der Aa, who trained as a music recording engineer at the
Royal Conservatory in The Hague before studying composition and
film, said he had spent three years working on "Sunken Garden"
with Mitchell who wrote the opera's libretto.
The collaboration started after the two met in a coffee shop
in Amsterdam with Van der Aa a huge admirer of Mitchell's work.
"We're trying to do something that hasn't been done before
and I think we've managed to do it in a tasteful way," he said.
"I am an arts omnivore. I like a lot of more extreme
currents in music. I think it is okay to combine all these
influences in an opera house and this is an opera very much
rooted in this day and age and this time."
The English National Opera (ENO), one of two principal opera
companies in London, alongside the Royal Opera, has a history of
presenting new works and even commissioning them.
ENO's latest figures show that 30 percent of its audience is
aged under 44, up from 21 percent five years ago.
"Sunken Garden" is running for seven nights at the Barbican
in April and will be performed in the Netherlands, Canada and
France over the next year.