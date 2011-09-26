(Adds quotes from original photographer, paragraphs 6-9)
By Edward Baran
LONDON, Sept 26 A large inflatable pig flew
above London's Battersea Power Station on Monday in a stunt
designed to mark the re-issue of British band Pink Floyd's 14
studio albums by record label EMI Music.
The animal, measuring 30 feet long and 15 feet high, was
inflated with helium at dawn for the event, held 35 years after
the making of the album cover for "Animals" featuring a similar
flying pig.
EMI had planned to use the same inflatable pig, which had
been kept at a workshop since the original shoot, but two weeks
ago it was deemed not to be airworthy and a replica was made.
The artwork on the Animals album was a combination of a
photograph of the background of Battersea Power Station taken on
Dec. 2, 1976, and the pig photographed on Dec. 4.
On Dec. 3 that year, the pig slipped its moorings and
floated into the Heathrow airport flight path before being
recovered by a farmer in Kent, southeast England.
Howard Bartrop, a photographer who worked on the 1976 shoot,
recalled the difficulties involved.
"It was quite tricky that day and very cold and of course
famously after a day or so we had the problem where he (the pig)
floated up away from the building and was spotted by commercial
pilots landing into Heathrow," he told Reuters.
"He then floated off towards Kent, followed by a police
helicopter, landed in a farm I believe and frightened all the
cattle.
"Basically he was retrieved, patched up and put back in the
air the next day so we could try and photograph him again."
Under the banner "Why Pink Floyd ... ?", EMI Music is
releasing all 14 Pink Floyd studio albums remastered and
available digitally. They are also available as one Discovery
Box Set.
Also on sale from Monday are special editions of one of the
band's most acclaimed albums, "The Dark Side of The Moon",
extended to feature unreleased music from Pink Floyd archives.
Pink Floyd, behind seminal albums The Dark Side of the Moon,
"Wish You Were Here" and "The Wall", is one of the most
successful rock bands of all time, having sold an estimated 200
million albums worldwide.
The group, also famous for its acrimonious split and one-off
reunion at charity concert Live 8 in 2005, re-signed to long
time record label EMI in January in a five-year deal.
The agreement also brought to an end a legal dispute between
the sides over EMI's right to "unbundle" their records and sell
individual tracks online.
(Writing by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)