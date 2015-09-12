Sept 12 American conductor Marin Alsop brought
the 120th season of the Proms, the world's biggest and longest
running music festival, to a close in London on Saturday, with
an acknowledgement of the power of music to help overcome
inequality.
"It's clear inequality is one of the greatest challenges
facing us today," said Alsop, who returned to the podium to lead
the BBC Symphony Orchestra through the traditional Last Night of
the Proms celebrations two years after becoming the first woman
to conduct the concert.
"Music is not going to solve these issues, but music has the
power to change the hearts and minds of even the most hardened
dissenter. We've seen that here at the Proms."
In a fitting finale to a season that has seen the piano take
center stage, 23-year old British pianist Benjamin Grosvenor
opened the evening with a intense rendition of Shostakovich's
Piano Concerto No. 2.
In the cavernous, oval-shaped Albert Hall, German tenor
Jonas Kaufmann continued the final evening's eclectic musical
programme with a selection of Puccini arias, including 'Nessun
Dorma', while Danielle de Niese, described by the New York Times
as "opera's coolest soprano", led an audience singalong of a
medley of songs from The Sound of Music in celebration of the
film's 50th anniversary.
The traditional rousing finale saw the near six thousand
flag-waving capacity audience singing heartily along to the
British songs 'Rule Britannia', 'Land of Hope and Glory' and
'Jerusalem', with Kaufmann becoming the first German to sing
'Rule Britannia' in the history of the Last Night of the Proms
performances.
"I never get nervous...(but) here I would probably say yes,
because everyone in the hall and everyone watching at home knows
the words better than I," Kaufmann told the BBC's Breakfast
programme earlier in the day.
At the same time audiences joined in from open-air 'Proms in
the Park' events from London's Hyde Park and venues in Scotland,
Wales and Northern Ireland.
The evening ended with a Benjamin Britten arrangement of the
British National Anthem and audiences in the Albert Hall and the
parks linking hands for a raucous version of 'Auld Lang Syne'.
"It crosses cultures and social barriers," said Corin Burr
from London, in the queue for the event. "It's what (Proms
founder) Sir Henry Wood was all about."
The concerts, arranged and sponsored by the British
Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) take their name from the
"Prommers" who get to stand right in front of the stage for the
cheapest prices of just five pounds sterling ($7.71).
Garry High from Guildford, a town near London, smartly
dressed in a musical-scored bowtie and Union Jack cufflinks, was
attending his 35th Last Night of the Proms. "I first came in
1976 as a student," he said. "It's a national event, really
enjoyable, the atmosphere is different every year."
($1 = 0.6482 pounds)
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan; Editing by Diane Craft)