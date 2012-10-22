LONDON Oct 22 American soul veteran Bobby Womack won Q magazine's best album award on Monday for "The Bravest Man in the Universe", beating out younger competition including London indie band The Maccabees and Paul Weller.

Womack's first album of original material since 1994's "Resurrection" was co-produced by Blur frontman Damon Albarn and Richard Russell of XL Recordings, the label behind chart queen Adele, and featured Lana Del Rey among the guest artists.

The 68-year-old, who was diagnosed with colon cancer earlier this year, was encouraged to return to music by Albarn in 2010, when he contributed to the Gorillaz album "Plastic Beach".

In its four-star review of The Bravest Man in the Universe, the Observer newspaper said: "Womack ... is upfront and centre, spewing contrition, bewilderment, disdain and yearning in a voice whose authority has only increased with age."

Albarn was honoured by monthly music magazine Q when Blur won the best live act award, while Muse, who composed the official song for the London Olympics, were named "best act in the world" ahead of Coldplay, Lady Gaga, Blur and The Stone Roses.

The new act category went to Django Django, Plan B scooped the best track award for "Ill Manors", Keane's "Disconnected" won best video while the best solo artist prize was awarded to Emeli Sande.

Techno duo Underworld, who created the soundtrack to the Olympics opening ceremony, was also honoured for its part in the Games.

"It's been the most incredible year for British music. Our bands and our anthems transformed the Olympics," said Q's editor Andrew Harrison.

"A string of great albums announced fantastic new talent on the scene and amazing comeback shows from Blur and the Stone Roses showed the enduring appeal of our best-loved musicians." (Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)