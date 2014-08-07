* Latest album "Vagabond" inspired by personal journey
* Sees vote for Scottish independence as a "no-brainer"
* Writing book on great-uncle's revolutionary history
By Claire Milhench
CAMBRIDGE, England, Aug 7 "This is my Aunty
Molly's coat," Scottish singer-songwriter Eddi Reader,
resplendent in a vintage gold-coloured jacket, told the crowd at
the Cambridge Folk Festival. "She was 97 when she died. I like
having her on stage with me."
Reader, who played two sets at the folk festival's 50th
anniversary last weekend, charmed festival-goers as much with
her wit as her diverse repertoire.
Jazz standards, mediaeval Gaelic songs and new tracks from
her latest album "Vagabond" were on the set list, as was Van
Morrison's "Into the Mystic", which she performed as a tribute
to one of her favourite artists. Morrison closed out the
festival on Sunday.
Reader said she found the coat while clearing house after
her aunt's death, along with some books and papers written by
her great-uncle James Reader, who fought to help the Irish win
independence and then became a founder of the abortive Scottish
Republican Army.
She is now a passionate advocate for Scottish independence,
having reconnected with her heritage when she returned home in
2001 after the death of her father.
"I felt a bit embarrassed that I didn't know more about my
own culture, and I questioned why that was," she told Reuters
backstage at the festival.
Growing up in Glasgow and Irvine, Reader performed in folk
clubs in her teens before moving away for 28 years.
Her homecoming culminated in a critically acclaimed album of
songs written by Robert Burns, released in 2003.
"I wanted to reconnect with myself," she said. "I started
thinking of an album that was more about the stuff I'd done in
folk clubs. They taught me everything about my culture, and I
wanted it back."
SCOTTISH JOURNEY
She has now settled in Glasgow and has married John Douglas
of Scottish band The Trashcan Sinatras.
Reader says the new album "Vagabond" was inspired by
travelling of all kinds - geographic, social, and through time
with traditional songs.
"It's about things that made me think I could go somewhere
else ... and about finding my way back home with Robert Burns."
Of the 27 pieces recorded for "Vagabond," at least eight
were about her personal journey from Scotland to London, Paris
and Vancouver, before she returned home.
"Becoming a Scot again, I wanted to understand the journey.
And now (that) I'm firmly ensconced in Scotland, I'm committed
to everything my parents and grandparents were committed to,
which was an egalitarian society," she said.
Reader sees the question Scots will have to answer when they
vote in the independence referendum on Sept. 18 as a
"no-brainer," saying Scots should manage themselves.
"You can't have a bigger nation that dominates the other
three ... Let's not kid ourselves; it's not an equal union."
She is currently working on a book about James Reader,
combining her great-uncle's life story with his papers and
notes, collected as "The Secret Revolutionary History of
Scotland".
"Like me, he was an egalitarian. He wasn't interested in
political movements per se; he was interested in fairness.
Living in Glasgow 100 years later, I'm equating the referendum
now with the independence story then."
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley and
Jane Baird)