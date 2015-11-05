NEW YORK Nov 5 The Rolling Stones on Thursday announced they will tour Latin America after a 10-year absence, saying they will play dates in Peru, Colombia and Uruguay for the first time.

"We love playing Latin America and are excited about going to some cities for the first time! The audiences are among some of the best in the world, they bring incredible energy!" frontman Mick Jagger said in a press statement.

The tour will kick off in Santiago, Chile, on Feb. 3 and will include concerts in Brazil and Mexico City as well as Lima and Bogota. Tickets will go on sale on Nov. 9

The "America Latina Ole" stadium tour follows the British band's 2015 North American tour.

Guitarist Keith Richards said earlier this year that the band plan to record what would be their first album of new material since 2005's "A Bigger Bang" after the South American tour. But Thursday's announcement made no mention of new music to come from the band. (Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Lisa Lambert)