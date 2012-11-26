LONDON Nov 26 The Rolling Stones reunited for
their first gig in more than five years late on Sunday and
played over 20 hits, from their 1963 hit "I Wanna Be Your Man"
to this year's "Doom and Gloom".
Following is their full set list:
1. I Wanna Be Your Man
2. Get Off of My Cloud
3. It's All Over Now
4. Paint It Black
5. Gimme Shelter (with Mary J. Blige)
6. Wild Horses
7. All Down The Line
8. I'm Going Down (with Jeff Beck)
9. Out Of Control
10. One More Shot
11. Doom and Gloom
12. It's Only Rock'n'Roll (with Bill Wyman)
13. Honky Tonk Women (with Bill Wyman)
14. Before They Make Me Run
15. Happy
16. Midnight Rambler (with Mick Taylor)
17. Miss You
18. Start Me Up
19. Tumbling Dice
20. Brown Sugar
21. Sympathy For The Devil
ENCORE:
1. You Can't Always Get What You Want
2. Jumpin' Jack Flash
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)