Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LONDON, April 3 The Rolling Stones unveiled details of their biggest tour in six years on Wednesday, playing dates in North America and Britain after a stage return last year to celebrate 50 years in music.
The band said they would kick off their "50 and Counting" tour in Los Angeles on an unspecified date but would then play Oakland, California on May 5 and eight other cities including Toronto and London, UK.
The veteran rockers, who have already said they will headline Britain's biggest musical festival Glastonbury in June, first sparked rumours about more concerts after sell-out dates last year in Paris, London and New York with a March 29th post on their website that said "5 Days & Counting..."
The Rolling Stones, which are comprised of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood on guitar, and Charlie Watts on drums, emerged alongside The Beatles in the early 1960s.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)