Michael Roddy
LONDON, April 15
LONDON, April 15 The Royal Opera's music
director Antonio Pappano said modern composers were ill-served
by "mathematician conductors" who fail to find emotion in the
music.
The comments appeared to be a pre-emptive defence for a new
work by Austria's Georg Friedrich Haas that is part of the
2015-16 programme that the opera house announced on Wednesday.
The new season also includes crowd pleasers such as "Boris
Godunov", with Welsh baritone Bryn Terfel in the title role;
"Lucia di Lammermoor" with German soprano Diana Damrau in the
famous "mad scene"; and "Werther" with Italian tenor Vittorio
Grigolo in the title role and American diva Joyce DiDonato
singing the role of Charlotte for the first time.
The premiere in November of Haas's "Morgen und Abend"
(Morning and Evening), an opera based on Jon Fosse's novel about
a Norwegian fisherman, promises to be a more controversial
choice.
Haas has employed many techniques of modern composition in
his works, plus offbeat effects such as switching off all the
lights in the concert hall for one of his string quartets.
"There's so many mathematician conductors out there and
that's not what the composers want, they really don't, and for
somebody who can bring an understanding to that music and make
it live, that is very, very important to me," Pappano told a
news conference.
Pappano said he was not criticising anyone in particular but
felt that in some interpretations of modern music "there's
sometimes a concentration to such a degree on precision and
getting everything perfect rather than sometimes the spirit that
is in the music".
Kasper Holten, the Royal Opera's director, said it had sold
out 94 percent of its seats for the current season.
He said a mix of traditional favourites like "Tosca", which
is coming back early next year, and "Nabucco", which will see
the return of Placido Domingo in the lead baritone role, made it
possible to mount works like the Haas opera, or the Polish
composer Szymanowski's "Krol Roger" (King Roger), opening next
month.
"It would be a sad day to say demand controls our programme,
but when we programme we obviously think about it," he said.
The Royal Ballet said it would present a newly choreographed
"Frankenstein" with music by American composer Lowell
Liebermann, and a programme of four dance vignettes, including
the famous Jerome Robbins choreography of Debussy's "Afternoon
of a Faun", that will be broadcast to cinemas.
