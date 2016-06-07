UPDATE 3-EU clears final hurdle for ending mobile roaming charges
* Last piece of legislation needed for abolition of roaming fees
LONDON, June 7 Composer John Williams' score for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" is being released as a vinyl set featuring holograms of the sci-fi franchise's spacheships.
Holographic artist Tristan Duke said he carved micro-reflectors into the mastered vinyl to create the holograms, which can be seen with a light. The hand-etched hologram vinyls, which were unveiled on Monday at London's Abbey Road music studios, are priced at $50. (Reporting by Francis Maguire, writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)
* Last piece of legislation needed for abolition of roaming fees
LONDON, Feb 1 Standard Life Investments, the fund arm of insurer Standard Life, has concerns about governance at Sports Direct and Volkswagen and will press for more change at the companies, it said in its annual governance report on Wednesday.
HONG KONG, Feb 1 The uncertain fate of Xiao Jianhua, a China-born billionaire who was last seen at a luxury Hong Kong hotel a week ago, has raised fresh fears about the city's autonomy amid media reports he may have been abducted by Chinese agents.