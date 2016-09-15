(Repeats story with no changes to text)
By Julia Love
Sept 14 Two major record labels are rolling out
a low-priced music streaming service in the United Kingdom, a
rare foray by record companies directly into the field and
another sign the industry is finally moving towards more
flexible pricing.
Now That's What I Call Music, a joint venture between
Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment that releases
a popular series of compilation albums, is finalizing a
streaming app called NOW Music+ that will offer playlists of hit
songs for 4.99 pounds ($6.62) a month, or 5.99 pounds if
purchased in Apple's App Store, people familiar with the matter
said.
"NOW Music+" was quietly activated this summer amid
preparations for a broader rollout, according to two people with
knowledge of the matter. Although the app is limited to the UK
for now, "this may change in the near future," the company
writes on its website.
The move comes at a pivotal moment for the music industry:
streaming is rapidly emerging as the labels' leading source of
revenue, but they continue to engage in tough negotiations with
tech companies over licensing terms, which heavily influence
final pricing for consumers.
With streaming companies struggling to turn a profit and
overall music revenues remaining well below the CD era, labels
are under pressure to bridge the divide between the free,
ad-sponsored tiers popularized by Spotify and YouTube and $9.99
all-you-can-listen-to subscriptions without ads.
Amazon is working on a service that will let users stream
music on their voice-powered Echo speakers for less than a
normal subscription, according to a person with knowledge of the
matter. Meanwhile Pandora is putting the finishing touches on a
premium radio tier that will cost users about $5 a month,
according to a person with knowledge of the matter.
"We are moving away from one-size-fits-all subscriptions,"
said Ted Cohen, Managing Partner of TAG Strategic, a digital
entertainment consultancy. "There is a certain spoken and
unspoken imperative by all the rights holders to make the pie a
little bit bigger."
Sony and Universal declined to comment. Amazon, Spotify and
Pandora also declined to comment.
Although the NOW app features a limited catalog and does not
allow users to listen to songs on demand, it will put the labels
in a somewhat competitive position with the streaming companies,
which are increasingly important partners, said analyst Mark
Mulligan of MIDiA Research.
As they launch the NOW app, the labels must "tread carefully
because you can only go so far competing with your retail
partners," Mulligan said.
Still, Mulligan said, the industry is taking an overdue step
in creating more options than a $9.99 monthly subscription or a
free, ad-supported stream.
"They're making people choose between a Lexus and getting
the bus with nothing in between," Mulligan said. "There's no
other market that behaves like that."
Introductory discounts and special plans for families and
students have already begun to lower the price that many
consumers pay.
"The services are exhausting the number of people who will
pay $10 a month, and the way to continue to grow the industry is
to offer discounts in some way," said David Pakman, a partner at
Venrock who headed early Apple music efforts.
Nevertheless, it can be challenging to persuade consumers to
pay for a limited subscription service with so much free content
at their fingertips.
Rdio, the streaming service whose assets were acquired by
Pandora last year, rolled out a plan that let consumers download
25 songs per day for $3.99 per month, but the company had to
accept worse financial terms to get the labels on board,
according to a person with knowledge of the matter.
Cür Media, a high-profile music startup touting budget
subscriptions, disclosed to the Securities and Exchange
Commission last month that it had laid off all its employees.
Still, many in the tech camp say they are eager to
experiment with price.
"I happen to believe in my heart of hearts that there is an
entire host of transactions between $0 and $10," said Ethan
Rudin, chief financial officer of online music store Napster.
($1 = 1.33 GBP)
(Reporting by Julia Love. Additional reporting by Kate Holton
in London.; Editing by Jonathan Weber and Alan Crosby)