LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 Canadian R&B singer The Weeknd held on to the top spot for the second consecutive week on the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, edging out four new entries to the top ten.

"Beauty Behind the Madness," the second studio album by The Weeknd, sold 77,000 albums, 325,000 songs and was streamed 52 million times, totaling 144,000 units according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan for the week ending Sept. 10.

Heavy metal rockers Five Finger Death Punch led the new entries in this week's chart with its latest record "Got Your Six" at No. 2 with 119,000 units, while rapper Travis Scott's "Rodeo" came in at No. 3 with 85,000 units.

The Billboard 200 chart tallies album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

Other new entries in the top ten of the chart include veteran heavy metal group Iron Maiden's latest record "Book of Souls" at No. 4 and Australian actor-singer Troye Sivan's "Wild" at No. 5.

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber held onto the top spot of the Billboard Digital Songs chart, which measures single track downloads, with his latest song "What Do You Mean" selling 159,000 downloads in the past week.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Diane Craft)