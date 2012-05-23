Singer Adam Lambert arrives at the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, California February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

LOS ANGELES Former "American Idol" runner-up Adam Lambert pushed his fellow "Idol" alum off the top spot of the Billboard 200 chart on Wednesday to score his first No. 1 album with "Trespassing."

Lambert's second studio album sold 77,000 copies in its first week, a significantly lower debut than Underwood's "Blown Away" debut two weeks ago, which sold 267,000 copies to score the top spot on the chart.

"Blown Away" fell to No. 3 this week, behind Adele's juggernaut "21," which added a further 63,000 copies to its phenomenal sales record this week.

Lambert joins six other former "Idol" contestants who have topped the album chart -- Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Ruben Studdard, Clay Aiken, Chris Daughtry and Scotty McCreery.

Comedy rockers Tenacious D, comprising actors Jack Black and Kyle Gass, made an impressive debut at No. 5 with their third studio album "Rize of the Fenix," selling 44,000. Baltimore atmospheric pop band Beach House scored their highest debut to date with their fourth studio album "Bloom" at No. 7.

Fox's musical TV show "Glee" made its lowest chart debut to date, as their season 3 finale's "Graduation Album" sold 39,000 copies and clocked in at No. 8.

Newcomer Canadian pop star Carly Rae Jepsen broke Gotye's long-running streak at No. 1 on the Digital Songs chart with her infectious single "Call Me Maybe," which she performed at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Gotye's "Somebody That I Used To Know" featuring Kimbra fell to No. 2, while the rest of the top five was rounded out by Maroon 5's "Payphone" featuring Wiz Khalifa, Nicki Minaj's "Starships" and fun.'s "We Are Young," featuring Janelle Monae, in that order.

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)