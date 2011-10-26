British singer Adele performs ''Someone Like You'' at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES British singer Adele regained the top spot on the Billboard Top 200 album chart on Wednesday, marking her 13th week at No. 1 with "21" and making it the first album since the "Titanic" film soundtrack to claim as many weeks atop the chart.

"21" sold 106,000 copies to pass the 4 million sales mark last week, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan. It is the biggest selling album of 2011 so far, with Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" far behind with 1.9 million sales.

The singer plans to follow-up "21" with a live CD and DVD release on November 29 that taped from a performance at London's Royal Albert Hall, according to a posting on her website.

Adele's return to the top spot prevented Christian rock group Casting Crowns from earning their first No. 1 with "Come to the Well," which sold 99,000 copies in its first week of release and came second on the album charts.

"American Idol" winner Scotty McCreery's former No. 1 album "Clear As Day" rose from fourth to third place, while last week's chart-toppers, Gothic rockers Evanescence fell to fifth with their latest self-titled album.

The top 10 albums for the week also include Tony Bennett's "Duets II" at No. 5, Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter IV" at No. 6, R&B singer Joe at No. 8 with 'The Good, The Bad, The Sexy," and Lauren Alaina's "Wildflower" in tenth place.

Next week's album charts are expected to be shaken up with new releases from Kelly Clarkson, Michael Buble and Coldplay,

(Reporting and Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)