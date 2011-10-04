NEW YORK British singer-songwriter Adele is canceling the remainder of her sold out U.S. tour due to a hemorrhage in her vocal chord, her record label said on Tuesday.

The Grammy-winning singer pulled out of 10 dates, starting with Atlantic City in New Jersey on October 7 and finishing with three gigs in Texas two weeks later, on the back of her bestselling album "21" that has produced hits such as "Rolling in the Deep" and "Someone Like You."

"I have absolutely no choice but to recuperate properly and fully, or I risk damaging my voice forever," the 23-year-old singer said in a statement on her website. "I have great confidence in believing you know how much this upsets me, how seriously I take it and how truly devastated and annoyed I am by this."

Adele was already forced to postpone several U.S. dates earlier this year due to vocal chord issues and was finishing up a tour in Britain when her illness reappeared and she decided to cancel the remaining U.S. dates, said a statement by Columbia Records.

"My voice is weak and I need to build it back up. I'm gonna be starting up vocal rehab as soon as, and start building my overall stamina in my voice, body and mind," the singer said. "I will be back and I'm gonna smash the ball out the park once I'm touring again. I apologize from the bottom of my heart, sincerely I do."

(Reporting by Christine Kearney, editing by Jill Serjeant)