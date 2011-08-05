LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Trace Adkins will return to host the "American Country Awards," this time joined by Kristin Chenoweth, Fox announced Friday.
The deep-voiced country star also hosted last year's inaugural awards. Chenoweth, the Tony and Emmy-winning star of ABC's upcoming "Good Christian Belles," is releasing the country album "Some Lessons Learned" on September 13. The ceremony will air live from Las Vegas on December 5 at 8 p.m.
Fox announced the hosts at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.