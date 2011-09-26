YouTube star Antoine Dodson performs with the Gregory Brothers during the 15th annual Webby Awards in New York June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - You don't have to come and confess, Antoine Dodson -- but you should take care of an old warrant.

The internet sensation was arrested on Saturday after police pulled him over and discovered that he had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court over an April 23 arrest for second-degree marijuana possession.

A Huntsville, Ala., police spokesman told TheWrap that officers pulled Dodson over for playing music too loudly. Police said they had planned to let him off with a warning, but arrested him after running his plates and discovering the warrant.

Dodson bonded out of jail on Sunday.

Dodson gained internet fame last year when a local news broadcast an interview with him after an intruder broke into his home and attempted to rape his sister. Dodson's spirited, passionate warning to the intruder -- which included the lines, "You don't have to come and confess, we're looking for you, we're gonna find you, so you can run and tell that, homeboy" -- quickly caught on with YouTube audiences.

An auto-tuned version of Dodson's interview, recorded by the Gregory Brothers as "Bed Intruder Song," cracked Billboard's Hot 100 list.

Entertainment One announced plans in January for a reality pilot about Dodson and his family.