LOS ANGELES Canadian singer Avril Lavigne and her boyfriend are recovering after being attacked outside the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Celebrity news website TMZ.com reported that five people attacked Lavigne and "The Hills" star Brody Jenner outside of the iconic Hollywood hotel.

Lavigne, 27, whose hit singles include "Sk8er Boi" and "Girlfriend," addressed the incident on Twitter.

"I don't fight. I don't believe in it. To clear things up I got attacked by 5 people last night out of nowhere. Not cool..." Lavigne posted, adding that she had suffered a black eye, bloody nose, hair ripped out, scratches, bruises and cuts.

"So not ok to be abusive to others. Violence is NEVER the answer," the singer said.

Jenner, 28, the step-brother of the celebrity Kardashian siblings, also posted about the incident on Twitter, saying "Just got of the hospital with a new scar on my face."

No arrests have been made, although a spokesman for Los Angeles Police Department told Reuters they were aware of a "skirmish outside in that area on Sunday morning."

Lavigne's representatives were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting and Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)