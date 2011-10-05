LONDON As if unpopular austerity measures and Europe's debt crisis were not enough, Britain's ruling Conservative Party now has an angry band to deal with.

Scottish rockers Primal Scream have labeled as "sick" the use of their hit track "Rocks" during the Tory Party conference in Manchester this week.

The song was played at the end of a speech by Home Secretary (interior minister) Theresa May, a choice seen by the group as odd given the lyrics.

The refrain features the lines "Get your rocks off/Get your rocks off, honey" and the first verse opens: "Dealers keep dealin'/Thieves keep thievin'/Whores keep whorin'/Junkies keep scorin'".

"Primal Scream are totally disgusted that the Home Secretary Theresa May ended her speech at the Tory party conference with our song 'Rocks'," the band said in a statement.

"How inappropriate. Didn't they research the political history of our band? Hasn't she listened to the words? Does she even know what getting your rocks off means? No. She is a Tory; how could she?"

The band went on to explain it was "totally opposed to the coalition government" comprising the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats.

"They are legalized bullies passing new laws to ensure the wealthy stay wealthy, taking the side of big business while eradicating workers' rights and continuing their attacks on young people.

"We would like to distance ourselves from this sick association.

"The Tories are waging a war on the disenfranchised, they are the enemy."

Last year, another band, Keane, said it was "horrified" that the Conservatives had played its song "Everybody's Changing" at a conference, while the opposition Labour Party were criticized by James singer Tim Booth for using "Sit Down" in 2008.

(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)