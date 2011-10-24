Christina Aguilera performs during the ''Michael Forever'' tribute concert, which honours late pop icon Michael Jackson, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Justin Bieber and Christina Aguilera will be among the artists taking the stage at the 2011 American Music Awards, Dick Clark Productions president and executive producer Orly Anderson announced Monday.

"Baby" singer Bieber and "The Voice" coach Aguilera will be joined by Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson and Maroon 5, along with previously announced performers Katy Perry and Pitbull.

Aguilera will join her "Voice" colleague, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, to perform their collaboration "Moves Like Jagger," the announcement states.

Dick Clark Productions didn't elaborate on the specifics of Bieber's performance, though chances are good that it will involve meticulously arranged bangs and hyperventilating tweeners.

The 2011 American Music Awards will air from Los Angeles' Nokia Theater L.A. Live! on ABC, Sunday November 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

This year's festivities will also include a pre-ceremony show, "Countdown to the American Music Awards," at 7 p.m. ET/PT. An online countdown show, "Coca-Cola Red Carpet LIVE! @ the 2011 AMAs," will stream live on the Internet at 2:00 p.m., PT/ 5:00 p.m., ET. Lance Bass, Michael Buckley, Estelle, Sarah Hyland, Josh Sussman and Xzibit will host.