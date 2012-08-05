LONDON Pop singer Conor Maynard, hailed as Britain's answer to teen sensation Justin Bieber, charged to the top of the British charts with his debut album "Contrast" on Sunday.

Maynard, 19, shot to fame earlier this year with his debut single "Can't Say No". His first album snatched the top spot from last week's charts leader "Ill Manors", the soundtrack from a crime film of the same title by London singer Plan B.

Also riding high was "Our Version Of Events" by Zambian-British songwriter Emeli Sande, who grew up in Scotland and sang "Abide With Me" during the 2012 London Olympic Games opening ceremony.

Other new album entries included Delilah's "From the Roots Up" at No. 5, legendary British musician Mike Oldfield's greatest hits collection "Two Sides - The Very Best Of Mike Oldfield" and U.S. rapper Rick Ross's "God Forgives, I Don't" in sixth and eighth places, respectively.

The Official Charts Company said Justin Bieber's "Believe" was this week's top climber, jumping 17 places to No. 24.

East London rapper Wiley topped the singles chart with the new song "Heatwave", scooping his first ever solo No.1.

He was followed by "We'll Be Coming Back" by Scottish DJ and songwriter Calvin Harris, featuring Example.

English rock band Florence and the Machine's "Spectrum" - last week's chart topper - slipped to third place, while American pop rockers Maroon 5 were at No. 4 with "Payphone" - the group's lead single from their fourth studio album "Overexposed".

