LONDON The late soul singer Amy Winehouse, whose album "Back to Black" spent three weeks at number one on the UK charts after her unexpected death last month, lost the top spot to the debut album from dance music act Nero on Sunday.

Nero's dubstep-influenced album "Welcome Reality" also overtook chart staple Adele's "21", which held the second spot, pushing Winehouse's "Back to Black" to number three, the Official UK Charts Company said. U.S. rappers Jay-Z and Kanye West slipped to fourth place with "Watch the Throne".

Former Busted and Fightstar band member Charlie Simpson's solo debut "Young Pilgrim", and "The Ultimate Collection" from country singer John Denver were the only new entries apart from Nero's in the album top 20.

On the singles chart, Nero was unable to sustain last week's number one spot for "Promises," slipping to number five. The top three positions were all taken by new entries. London rapper Wretch 32 achieved his first UK number one with "Don't Go," featuring singer-songwriter Josh Kumra.

In second place was Scottish soul singer Emeli Sande's debut solo single, "Heaven", while U.S. band Maroon 5's "Moves Like Jagger" featuring Christina Aguilera was the third new entry.

(Reporting by David Milliken)