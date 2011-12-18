LONDON Girl band Little Mix, who last week became the latest winners of the "X Factor" reality TV show, shot to the top of the British pop charts on Sunday, although they are not expected to hang on to the coveted Christmas No. 1 spot for a second week.

The quartet, the first girl band to reach the final of the talent show, recorded the biggest first-week sales of a single this year, selling 210,000 copies of their debut release, "Cannonball," the Official Charts Company said.

However, their joy may be short-lived as bookmakers have made the Military Wives Choir, composed of women whose spouses and partners have served with British forces in Afghanistan, hot favorites to be chart-toppers for Christmas next week.

Coldplay moved up five places to second with "Paradise," while Olly Murs, the 2009 "X Factor" finalist, dropped from No. 1 to third place with "Dance With Me Tonight."

In the album charts, Canadian singer Michael Buble's seasonal offering "Christmas" knocked British singer Amy Winehouse's posthumous release "Lioness: Hidden Treasures" from the top spot.

Coldplay was in third place on the album chart with "Mylo Xyloto," and Murs was unchanged in fourth with "In Case You Didn't Know." Rihanna was another non-mover, in fifth with "Talk That Talk."

