LOS ANGELES Country singer and "American Idol" winner Carrie Underwood continued her reign on the Billboard 200 album chart on Wednesday, while British songstress Adele climbed back to No. 2 after 64 weeks on the chart with "21."

Underwood's fourth studio album "Blown Away" sold 119,000 copies this week, down from the 267,000 sales debut last week, but enough to keep her No. 1 position on the chart.

Grammy-winner Adele's "21" shows no sign of slowing down, selling 101,000 copies over the past week, bringing total sales of the album in the U.S. to more than 9 million. Lionel Richie's country album "Tuskegee" also climbed the chart to No. 3. Album sales were boosted by the Mother's Day holiday in the U.S. last weekend.

The highest new entry in this week's chart was Los Angeles alternative rock band Silversun Pickups, who came in at No. 6 with their third studio album "Neck of the Woods," selling 41,000 copies. R&B singer Tank debuted his fifth studio album, "This is How I Feel," at No. 9, selling 33,000 copies.

Gotye's "Somebody That I Used To Know" featuring Kimbra kept the top position on the Billboard Digital Songs chart, with total sales of the single in the U.S. surpassing the 4 million mark this week. Maroon 5's "Payphone" featuring Wiz Khalifa is at No. 2 and Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe" rounds out the top three songs.

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy, Editing by Jill Serjeant)