LOS ANGELES R&B singer Chris Brown will release his fifth studio album titled "Fortune" in May, record label RCA said on Thursday, following on from Brown's recent Grammy comeback performance and award win.

"I hope this album shows growth and positivity to all my fans and will inspire them to live life to the fullest!!!" Brown posted on his Twitter this week about the upcoming May 8 album release.

"Fortune" will follow on from Brown's fourth album "F.A.M.E," which was released in March 2011, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and spawned hits such as "Look At Me Now" and "Yeah 3x." Brown also picked up the Grammy award for best R&B album last month.

The singer, 22, has been attempting to rework his tarnished image after he was arrested and pleaded guilty to beating ex-girlfriend Rihanna in February 2009. Brown was sentenced to five-year probation, which he is currently mid-way through serving.

After publicly apologizing and being invited back to the Grammys this year to perform, Brown was on his way to redeeming himself, but his Grammy win had fans and critics split, which led to Brown retaliating on Twitter.

Adding further speculation, the singer musically reconciled with Rihanna last month, as the songstress added her vocals on a remix of Brown's new uptempo dance song "Turn Up The Music" while Brown lent his voice to Rihanna's sexually-charged song "Birthday Cake."

The collaboration sparked criticism, with many online fans fearing Brown was being forgiven too easily for his assault three years ago.

But the singer still has the support of many fans, as the music video for "Turn Up The Music," the lead single from "Fortune," amassed more than 8 million views since its release on February 17.

The new album "Fortune" will be released in two editions, standard and deluxe, with the latter featuring additional songs and a collectable cover.

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy, editing by Christine Kearney)