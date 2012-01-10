LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Prepare to pony up some major bucks for the 2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, as performers like Radiohead and Dr. Dre are drawing $285 weekend passes for the two-weekend event in April.

Coachella organizers officially announced the lineup on Monday for the first-ever multiple-weekend event, which will take place April 13-15 and April 20-22. In addition to Radiohead and Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Florence + the Machine, the Black Keys, Jimmy Cliff, the Shins, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Pulp and Mazzy Star are also on the roster of performers.

The Black Keys headline the Friday night shows, Radiohead headlines the Saturday shows and Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg headline the Sunday performances.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 1 p.m. EST, with prices starting at $285 for a basic weekend pass and $665 for a VIP pass. The Coachella website urges potential fest-goers to set up their buyer's account at the site before Friday, in anticipation of a huge influx of traffic.