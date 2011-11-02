Coldplay's lead vocalist Chris Martin performs on stage during the band's world presentation of their new album ''Mylo Xyloto'' at Madrid's Las Ventas bullring October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

LOS ANGELES Coldplay debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart on Wednesday with "Mylo Xyloto," while pop star Rihanna scored her 11th No. 1 single with "We Found Love" on the Hot 100 chart.

"Mylo Xyloto," the fifth studio album from Coldplay, sold 447,000 copies in the first week of its release, according to Nielsen SoundScan. It beat out stiff competition from "American Idol" alumnus Kelly Clarkson, who entered the charts at No. 2 with her fifth album, "Stronger," selling 163,00 copies.

This is the third studio album for British rockers Coldplay to debut at No. 1, following their 2005 release "X&Y" and 2008's "Viva La Vida Or Death And All His Friends."

Coldplay's latest record is the third biggest-selling album to top the charts this year, and the largest single-week sales for a rock record in nearly three years, according to Jim Donio, president of the National Association of Recording Merchandisers (NARM), a music business association.

The band have also broken their own record, previously held by "Viva La Vida," for highest-ever first week album sales on iTunes stores worldwide, amassing over 500,000 copies sold across all 35 iTunes stores, a representative for Capitol Records said.

"Mylo Xyloto" has received mixed reviews, despite its chart-topping success. Rolling Stone's Josh Eells gave the record three-and-a-half stars, saying "the choruses are bigger, the textures grander, the optimism more optimistic," but other critics were less impressed.

Alexis Petridis of British newspaper The Guardian, criticized the lack of evolution in Coldplay's music and said that a lot of the album "just sounds like standard-issue Coldplay, replete with echoing guitars, woah-oh choruses and vocals that signify high drama by slipping into falsetto."

British singer Adele, who has been dominating the album charts with "21," dropped to No. 4 as Michael Buble's holiday album 'Christmas," released last week ahead of the festive season, debuted at No. 3.

Country singer Toby Keith rounded out the top five albums on the Billboard 200, with his 15th studio album, "Clancy's Tavern," also released last week, while singer-songwriter Tom Waits scored his first Top 10 album with "Bad As Me" entering the charts at No. 6.

Completing the Top 10 albums were Scotty McCreery's "Clear As Day" at No. 7 followed by Lady Antebellum's "Own The Night," Tony Bennett's "Duets II," and Casting Crowns' "Come To The Well," in that order.

In the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, Rihanna has become the fastest solo artist to earn 20 hits in the Top 10 in the course of her six year career, as her latest single featuring French DJ David Guetta, "We Found Love," took the No. 1 spot from Adele's "Someone Like You."

The previous record for fastest solo artist to reach 20 Top 10 singles in her career was held by Madonna, whom Rihanna beat by 5 months.

The single is the 11th No. 1 hit for the Grammy-winning Barbadian singer, who became the fifth female artist to reach 20 Top 10 singles, an achievement shared with Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson and Madonna.

Rihanna's sixth studio album, "Talk That Talk," is due for release on Nov 21.

Next week's album chart are likely to feature new entries from Justin Bieber, Miranda Lambert and Florence + The Machine, all of whom have released new albums this week.

(Reporting and Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)