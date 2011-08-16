Director David Lynch poses during ceremonies unveiling actress Sissy Spacek's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - David Lynch refers to himself as a "non-musician," but don't think that such a technicality would keep the free-spirited "Twin Peaks" creator from releasing an album of his songs anyhow. Because it didn't. His debut album, "Crazy Clown Time," will arrive on November 8.

The avant garde filmmaker wrote each of the LP's 14 tracks, and he also plays guitar and sings on them. Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs contributes guest vocals on one song.

Two singles from "Crazy Clown Time" -- "Good Day Today" and "I Know" -- have already been released, and sound very much like the kind of things that Donna Heyward and Laura Palmer might have listened to while hanging out with James Hurley.

In a press release, Lynch summed up the experience of recording "Crazy Clown Time" in a typically Lynchian way.

"There were so many accidents," he said. "This album should be in the hospital."

You can see the official videos for the songs here: here