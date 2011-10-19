Amy Lee of Evanescence performs at the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Rio de Janeiro October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

LOS ANGELES Grammy-winning gothic rock band Evanescence topped the Billboard 200 chart on Wednesday with their latest self-titled album, "Evanescence."

The latest album sold 127,000 copies in its first week, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan, sending the band straight to the number 1 spot for the second time in their career.

"What You Want", the lead single off "Evanescence," climbed the Rock Songs airplay chart this week from 15 to 13, Billboard said.

Evanescence previously debuted at the top spot with their 2006 album "The Open Door," which sold 447,000 copies in its first week.

Evanescence knocked "American Idol" winner Scotty McCreery's debut album "Clear As Day" from the top spot to the number 4 position.

British singer Adele held on to the number 2 spot with "21" while rockers Five Finger Death Punch entered the charts at number 3 with their new album "American Capitalist."

Evanescence, led by singer Amy Lee, first entered the Billboard charts in 2003 with their debut album "Fallen," which featured the hit singles "Bring Me To Life" and "My Immortal."

The band are currently on a 15-city tour around the U.S. which will be wrapping in New York on November1.

