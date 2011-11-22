CHARLESTON, South Carolina Fernando Rivas, 59, an Emmy-award winning children's music composer, was arraigned on charges of production, distribution and possession of child pornography in South Carolina on Monday, court documents showed.

Rivas, who graduated from the Juilliard School of Music in New York City, is a Cuban-born composer, pianist, arranger and producer, according to the American Composers Forum in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Rivas has won two Emmy awards and a Grammy, and has composed music for the television show "Sesame Street" featuring singers including Celia Cruz, Gloria Estefan and Cyndi Lauper, a biography on his website said.

He has also composed for the Disney children's show Handy Manny, his website said.

Rivas was charged with producing child pornography and using a computer to transport child pornography across state and U.S. borders, according to court documents.

Rivas pleaded not guilty and was free on $300,000 bond, court documents showed.

(Editing by Cynthia Johnston)