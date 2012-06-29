Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips performs at the taping of the third annual VH1 Rock Honors: The Who concert in Los Angeles July 12, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES Oklahoma rockers The Flaming Lips broke the Guinness world record for most shows performed in 24 hours this week, taking the title from previous record holder Jay-Z.

The band performed eight shows in eight different U.S. cities, kicking off in Memphis, Tennessee on Wednesday, playing through Mississippi and finishing in New Orleans, Louisiana on Thursday.

Front man Wayne Coyne posted a picture on Twitter on Thursday with a certificate from Guinness World Records after the band's fast-paced tour that viewers were able to watch live online as part of the O Music Awards.

Rapper Jay-Z previously held the record for performing in seven cities across the United States in November 2006, using his private jet to travel from Atlanta to Las Vegas in 24 hours.

The Flaming Lips rose to fame with their 1993 single "She Don't Use Jelly," and have won three Grammy awards. The band caused a buzz with fans and critics earlier this month after releasing a controversial video featuring singer Erykah Badu naked for their song "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face."

