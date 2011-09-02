LOS ANGELES Kiss frontman Gene Simmons will marry his girlfriend of 28 years, the actress and former Playmate Shannon Tweed, in an October ceremony, his representative said on Thursday.

The wedding will put a traditional twist on a decidedly untraditional relationship between the hard rock icon and the model that, since 2006, has been chronicled in the reality TV show "Gene Simmons: Family Jewels" on cable network A&E.

The Israeli-born Simmons and the Canadian-born Tweed have two adult children together, Nick and Sophie.

An invitation for the wedding, which will be held on October 1 in Los Angeles, was created that contains drawings of the family done by Nick Simmons and a message by Sophie Simmons.

"There will no longer be a Team Tweed or a Team Simmons but instead a Team Tweed-Simmons," the message read.

Gene Simmons, 62, plays bass guitar and sings in the band Kiss, which had hits with the songs "Detroit Rock City" and "Rock and Roll All Night."

Shannon Tweed appeared in the pages of Playboy magazine in the 1980s and had a number of starring roles in low-budget thrillers and adventure movies such as "Cannibal Women in the Avocado Jungle of Death" and "Scorned."

Simmons proposed to Tweed in Belize, in a moment that was captured by cameras for their A&E reality show.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis: Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)