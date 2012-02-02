Musician Bruce Springsteen arrives on the red carpet to attend the screening of the movie ''The Promise: The Making Of Darkness On The Edge Of Town'' at the Rome Film Festival November 1, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform at the 2012 Grammy Awards, joining Adele, Paul McCartney, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj on the music show lineup.

Springsteen announced last week the release of his new album, "Wrecking Ball," on March 6 and his first U.S. tour with the E Street Band since the death last June of saxophonist Clarence Clemons. "We Take Care of Our Own" is the first single from the album.

News of The Boss' performance comes on the heels of the announcement that British singer Adele would return to the stage for the first time since her vocal chord surgery in November.

The singer tweeted: "Ima be, Ima be singing at the Grammys. It's been so long I started to forget I was a singer! I can't wait, speak soon xx." She is nominated in six categories this year, including record of the year and song of the year.

Also scheduled to perform are Jason Aldean and Kelly Clarkson, Glen Campbell, Coldplay, Rihanna, Bruno Mars and Blake Shelton.

The Grammys will be broadcast on CBS on February 12.

