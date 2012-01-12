LOS ANGELES Rapper Nicki Minaj will make her debut Grammy performance next month, joining Foo Fighters, Bruno Mars and country singer Jason Aldean on the list of artists who will take to the stage on the recording industry's biggest night.

Grammy organizers said on Thursday that Minaj, who has four Grammy nominations, will perform at the February 12 awards show, as well as country sensation Taylor Swift, and Kelly Clarkson.

But there was no official word on Thursday on whether Britain's Adele, whose album "21" was the biggest seller of 2011, will be singing at the Grammys following surgery on her vocal cords in November.

Adele, who has been on doctor-ordered vocal rest since November, was not among the first list of Grammy performers. But the 23 year-old "Someone Like You" singer was listed on Thursday as being down to sing at the BRIT music awards ceremony in London on February 21.

Rapper Kanye West, who leads this year's Grammys with seven nominations, is also yet to be confirmed as a performer at the live awards show in Los Angeles.

Organizers said additional performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy: Editing by Jill Serjeant)