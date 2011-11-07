LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Cory Smoot, guitarist in the shock-rock band Gwar, was found dead Thursday. The band is currently on tour, and Smoot's body was found as the band traveled from Minneapolis to Edmonton, Alberta for its next show.

The cause of Smoot's death was currently unknown.

Smoot was perhaps better known to the band's fans by his stage name, Flattus Maximus.

In a statement, Gwar frontman David Brockie said, "There is no word as to the cause of death and the members of Gwar are completely shocked and devastated that this has occurred."

The band's next scheduled tour date was for Friday at the Edmonton Event Center.