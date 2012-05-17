Adele speaks as she holds her award for best British female solo artist during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON British singer Adele won two Ivor Novello awards for songwriting on Thursday, adding to a lengthening list of musical accolades, but she lost out in the best album and song categories.

The 24-year-old chart queen picked up two coveted Ivor Novello prizes for the most performed song of 2011 ("Rolling in the Deep") and songwriter of the year.

She was also nominated for best song musically and lyrically (Rolling in the Deep) but was beaten by Ed Sheeran's "The A Team", and in the album category Adele's record-breaking "21" was shortlisted but lost out to PJ Harvey's "Let England Shake".

In a year dominated by female artists, it was little surprise to see rising U.S. star Lana Del Rey win the best contemporary song award for "Video Games", co-written by Briton Justin Parker.

The best television soundtrack was Martin Phipps' composition for "The Shadow Line", and Alex Heffes won the best film score with "The First Grader".

Gary Kemp of Spandau Ballet fame picked up a prize for outstanding song collection, Siouxsie Sioux won the Ivor "inspiration" award and Dire Straits frontman and songwriter Mark Knopfler received a lifetime achievement honor.

Former boy band Take That won a prize for their outstanding contribution to British music.

