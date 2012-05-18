LOS ANGELES Jack White earned his musical stripes with his chart-topping debut solo album "Blunderbuss," and now the singer is attempting to add another accolade to his shelf - a Guinness World Record for most metaphors in a single concert.

The eccentric former White Stripes frontman, who also has put "Blunderbuss" forward for the fastest named album in history, did not explain why he is attempting this feat of speech, but his record company is concerned about failure.

The attempt "may prove very exhausting and at times even dangerous, but the results could prove to be glorious and possibly even vainglorious," the company said in a statement.

The statement didn't reveal the exact details of how White was attempting to break the record, but did warn audiences going to his upcoming concerts to not "interfere or interject" any metaphors to avoid disqualifying the rocker.

The "Sixteen Saltines" singer and his label added they were "certain that the extremely scientific and intricate analysis of the metaphors that occur will be examined in accordance with Guinness' usually very thorough methods probably, or at the very least if somebody answers the phone at the pub."

This is not the first time White has made an attempt to get into the Guinness World Records.

The singer recently revealed to astronaut Buzz Aldrin in the May issue of Interview Magazine that he and former White Stripes bandmate Meg White tried to score the record for the shortest concert in history after performing just one note - a cymbal clash - at a performance in Canada.

Unfortunately for the White Stripes, Guinness World Records rejected their attempt for the accolade.

"The Guinness book is a very elitist organization. There's nothing scientific about what they do. They just have an office full of people who decide what is a record and what isn't," White said to Aldrin.

His current attempts will take place throughout his world tour which runs until August and has stops throughout America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

