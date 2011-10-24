Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber performs during his ''My World Tour'' concert in Caracas October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Gil Montano

LOS ANGELES Teen singing sensation Justin Bieber gave fans an early Christmas present on Monday with the release of a second single from his upcoming holiday album "Under The Mistletoe."

The single, "Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire," is a festive R&B ballad on which Bieber duets with his mentor, Usher. The 17-year-old singer previously collaborated with Usher on the single "Somebody to Love" from his multi-platinum debut album "My World 2.0."

The new song premiered on celebrity Ryan Seacrest's radio show "On Air With Ryan Seacrest," and comes a week before Bieber's highly anticipated Christmas album is released, featuring collaborations with Usher, Mariah Carey, Boys II Men, The Band Perry and Busta Rhymes.

(Reporting and Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)