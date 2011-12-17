LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Christmas just came early for Justin Bieber fans -- or at least, the Justin Bieber fans who watch TLC.

The network will air the one-hour holiday special "This Is Justin Bieber" on Wednesday, December 21 at 9 p.m. The special will take viewers "beyond the music and past the hype with an intimate look into the inner workings of Justin Bieber's world," according to TLC.

Filmed in England, the special finds the "Baby" singer embarking on a private tour of London with British television personality Reggie Yates, performing on the British "X Factor," and collaborating with British "Pass Out" rapper Tinie Tempah.

Intrigued and enthralled to the point of distraction? Of course -- how couldn't you be? Give yourself a little taste of things to come with this preview clip from "This Is Justin Bieber."