LOS ANGELES Kanye West professed his love for reality TV star Kim Kardashian in a new song leaked online on Thursday, and the pair were spotted out on the town in New York together.

In "Theraflu," named after the over-the-counter cough medicine, West raps about falling in love with the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star at the same time she fell in love with Kris Humphries, who she divorced last November after 72 days of marriage.

West also made a reference to not having rapper Jay-Z, who has minority stakes in the New Jersey Nets basketball team for which Humphries plays, remove the basketball player from the team.

"And I'll admit, I fell in love with Kim, 'round the same time she had fell in love with him, well, that's cool, baby girl, do ya thing, lucky I ain't have Jay drop him from the team," rapped West, over hip hop beats by DJ Khaled.

West and Kardashian were photographed on Thursday having lunch together at a New York restaurant, but they declined to speak to media gathered outside. The pair also spent much of Wednesday night together, taking in "The Hunger Games" movie, a live New York show and seeing a band perform at a bar, celebrity magazine Us Weekly reported.

Elsewhere on the "Theraflu" single, West brims with his trademark confidence and ego with lines such as "tell PETA my mink is dragging on the floor," and "don't talk about style, cause I embarrass you," bragging about dinner with Vogue editor Anna Wintour and racing with Polish model Anja Rubik.

The rapper also alludes to ex-girlfriend Amber Rose, whom he dated on and off for two years until 2010 and who is now engaged to rapper Wiz Khalifa. West says he has "respect" for Khalifa.

West, who last made headlines in January after posting a series of more than 80 tweets detailing his diverse "train of thoughts," has stayed under the radar in recent weeks, posting only a couple of tweets and making few public appearances.

"Theraflu" has served to further whet the appetite of fans and critics for the release on Friday of a new single "Mercy", featuring West and other artists signed to his G.O.O.D Music record and management label.

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)