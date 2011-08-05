U.S. singer Lady Gaga speaks during a news conference in Taipei July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

LOS ANGELES Lady Gaga on Friday was slapped with a lawsuit claiming her hit song "Judas" on the new album "Born This Way" was copied from a similar tune by a Chicago-based singer and songwriter.

Rebecca Francescatti, who filed the suit in U.S. District Court in Illinois on Wednesday, alleges "Judas" infringes upon the copyright of her song "Juda," which she recorded in 1999.

The Chicago musician claims that "substantial original portions" of "Judas" were lifted from the song that she re-recorded in 2005 for her album, "It's All About You."

Francescatti's "Juda" was engineered by Brian Joseph Gaynor, a member of DJ White Shadow, which worked with Lady Gaga on her new album "Born This Way."

DJ White Shadow claims to have written 17 of 20 songs on "Born This Way," the suit says.

The suit seeks profits from the sale of the record or damages of an unspecified amount.

Gaynor, DJ White Shadow, Interscope Records and its parent company Universal Music Group are also named in the suit.

A spokeswoman for Lady Gaga was not immediately available for comment, and a spokesman for Interscope declined to comment.

(Reporting and writing by Carly Mayberry; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)