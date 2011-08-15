U.S. singer Lady Gaga listens to a question during a news conference in Taipei July 4, 2011. Lady Gaga will be in Taiwan from July 1-5 to promote her latest album ''Born This Way''. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

NEW YORK Luxury department store Barneys is teaming up with flamboyant pop singer Lady Gaga for a Christmas holiday campaign and window display called "Gaga's Workshop."

Barneys said on Monday it would turn over an entire floor of its flagship Madison Ave, New York, store to the pop singer's interpretation of Santa's Workshop, as well as dedicating its 2011 holiday window display to the Gaga theme.

Small limited edition gift items created by the "Born This Way" singer and Nicola Formichetti will also be available for sale, while signature artwork will be featured on Barneys holiday shopping bags and packaging.

Barneys New York chief executive Mark Lee said it would be the largest and most encompassing holiday theme ever mounted by the upscale fashion retailer.

"As a New York city landmark, we wanted to celebrate Lady Gaga as a fellow New Yorker and amazing talent," Lee said in a statement.

Known as much for her bizarre outfits as her string of hit records and music awards, Lady Gaga, 25, was born Stefani Germanotta and raised in New York City.

Barneys said it would donate 25 percent of all the items featured in Gaga's Workshop to a charity of the singer's choice.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Edited by Bob Tourtellotte)