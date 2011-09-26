Lady Gaga performs during the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Hollywood may be feeling meh about President Barack Obama, but Lady Gaga considers the commander in chief to be among her "little monsters."

The "Born This Way" singer was a guest at a $35,800 per couple Obama fundraiser on Sunday at the Atherton, Calif., home of Facebook's Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg.

According to White House pool reports, Gaga towered over the president, standing a good two feet taller than the 6 ft., 1 inch Obama.

That's not a typo. Gaga's exalted vantage point was reportedly due to a pair of "sky-high heels."

She may not have worn one of her signature meat dresses, but Gaga's outfit was a memorable one.

According to the pool report, Gaga sported "a floor-length sleeveless lacy black dress," and upswept her hair in "a bouffant" along "with a black hair piece with a black veil down the back."

Apparently the hair tacked on about 6 inches to her height.

Gaga also pressed the president on his anti-bullying efforts during a question-and-answer period, according to ABC News.

She reportedly thanked him for his work to end bullying, but urged the room of well-heeled donors to do more to end discrimination toward gay teens.

At one point, "Poker Face" played over the loud speaker.

Obama, of course, heads from Atherton to a pair of big-ticket fundraisers in West Hollywood on Monday. Parts of San Vicente Boulevard were already shut down early Monday morning, meaning he'll likely bring some traffic snarls along with him.